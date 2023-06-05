The North Dakota Attorney Generals Office recently released the 2022 Crime Statistics which can be broken down by jurisdiction and crime type.
Overall in the State, arrests largely remained unchanged with an uptick of 0.8 percent.
North Dakota
In North Dakota, total arrests for the year 2022 were up with 28,915 arrests made, compared to 28,672 from 2021.
Overall, drug/narcotic violations and arrests are down compared to 2021 with violations down 9.44 percent and arrests are down 11.67.
Violent crimes saw an increase in the state, up 9.72 percent, while property crime is also on the rise, seeing a 14.89 percent increase.
Under property crime, 19,068 cases were reported.
Robbery saw a 14.89 percent increase with 216 cases reported and larceny dropped 3.53 percent, while burglary saw a bigger drop of 11.29 percent.
Extortion/Blackmail saw the largest increase of 51.76 percent, which seems a lot, but across the state only 129 cases were filed, while five percent of those cases were cleared.
Williams County
Getting more local, we look at Williams County.
Drug/Narcotic violations and arrests were both up. Violations saw a 55.17 percent rise, while arrests saw a 45 percent rise. Violations saw 45 cases, while 29 were arrested.
Violent crime saw a 109.09 percent increase in the county with 23 cases, compared to 2021.
Property crime in Williams County saw 171 cases reported, with robbery remaining
unchanged, while larceny dropped 2.86 percent and burglary saw a 56 percent increase.
City of Williston
The City of Williston saw a 44.48 percent increase in drug/narcotic violations, while arrests saw a 31.31 percent increase.
Violent crime saw a 36.56 percent increase compared to 2021 with 127 cases.
Property crime saw an overall increase with 717 total cases reported.
Robbery saw a 600 percent increase, but with only seven cases reported.
Larceny saw a 35.16 percent increase, with 426 cases reported.
The full breakdown can be viewed online at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/public-safety/crime-data/crime-and-homicide-reports/ or here at: https://crimestats.nd.gov/tops/
