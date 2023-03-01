featured 14-year-old killed in Mountrail County train collision By Reilly Kneedler, The Williston Herald Reilly Kneedler Author email Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 14-year-old boy was killed Wednesday when the SUV he was driving was struck by a train near the town of White Earth.The SUV was traveling westbound on 66th Street NW at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday and approached a railroad crossing marked with stop signs, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol news release.The vehicle failed to yield at the intersection and was struck in the intersection by a BNSF train, according to the release. The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and pushed off the tracks.The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant, Sgt. Preston Lander with the highway patrol said Wednesday night.The road was still closed as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday but was expected to reopen shortly. The train received only minor damage in the crash and was still operational.The incident is under investigation by the highway patrol. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Police Trains Reilly Kneedler Author email Follow Reilly Kneedler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Basil Sushi damaged by hit-and-run driver Five years and 1,200 quilts later, Just Peachy is still going strong Bakken Elementary School hosts county spelling bee Out on the ice: Winter doesn't stop anglers from having fun Nigerian man sentenced for mail fraud against ND company Sea Lions 10U team found success at State meet Williston childcare center expands to second location Williston Wonderettes earned three State titles New Director named at Western Dakota Clinic Williston UPS Store is closing Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT