featured 11-year old found safely in Stanley; Silver Alert canceled By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated Jul 11, 2023 The Silver Alert issued by NDHP and NDBCI involving 11-year old Landon Shuffelen has been canceled.Landon has been safely located in Stanley by law enforcement officials.