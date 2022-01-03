Just a few months ago, legislators met in Bismarck to draw new district lines for the People. This process brought the people of Nelson, Steele, Griggs, Foster, and Stutsman County under the same District of 29 in the North Dakota Legislator. We, as rural North Dakotans, need someone who will stand up in Bismarck to say we deserve the same benefits as the larger towns do in North Dakota. This disparity has limited choice, forced school merging, and displaced entire communities. Bringing people, resources, and jobs back to our shrinking communities we can help our local communities rebuild and grow. That is why I, Mason Wede, am announcing my candidacy for our District’s Senate seat this upcoming 2022 election.
I am a 3rd generation farmer, born and raised in Carrington, ND. I have always been interested in local politics since my time in high school and have kept an eye on local issues even when away in college getting my Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology. With this newfound experience, I plan to put it to work for you.
If granted this great honor of serving you and our State, but most importantly all of you in small town USA, I plan to bring to Bismarck new set of experiences, skillset, and proposals. Our Legacy fund can help our local communities by rebuilding their Legacy:
First, by fighting for income tax relief and elimination to help in ensure we all can keep the hard-earned money we work for,
Second, by standing up for economic and job development for our communities to bring jobs back to the USA after these trying times the last two years; and,
Finally, to help create jobs and opportunity in our District, I will fight for our local Class B schools get better funding for our needs instead of bigger schools getting what they want, and we are left with the scraps.
Unlike some in our Legislature, I will reside in our District and in North Dakota, year-round, listening to and addressing your problems, not leaving, forgetting, and returning just before the session. Accessibility is important. If you have any questions or would like to discuss issues facing our District, I can be reached on my campaigns Facebook page
I am a candidate that has a vision and drive to bring income tax relief and economic/ job development by being your State Senator in District 29. I look forward to discussing to issues with District 29 and working towards earning your vote.
Respectfully Yours,
Mason Wede
Primary Candidate, District 29 GOP Senate
Carrington ND