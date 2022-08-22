Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.
This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Girl Scouts in North Dakota, South Dakota, parts of Iowa and Minnesota, and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints®, AdventurefulsTM and Samoas®.
Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills. The program embraces the understanding of the worldof business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
“Our entrepreneurs demonstrate creative ways to run their businesses every year,” CEO Marla Meyer shared. “I can’t wait to see how they embrace the new online-exclusive cookie in the upcoming season.”
Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place. Let’s come together to celebrate the young change-makers who are solving problems and learning new skills—one box of cookies at a time.
Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons kicks off cookie season in February of 2023; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at www.girlscouts.org/join.