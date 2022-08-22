Purchase Access

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.



