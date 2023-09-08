Susan Granrud

Susan Granrud, who started as Williston's new workforce center manager for Job Service North Dakota on Thursday, hopes to make the center a "go-to place" where employers and job seekers can get a personal face-to-face interaction. 

It is Susan Granrud's first week as Workforce Center Manager at Job Service North Dakota's Williston office and she is already on the ball -- and for good reason.

In addition to the orientation that comes with a new job, Granrud has the Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair -- to be held this Thursday at Williston State College -- to work with. 



