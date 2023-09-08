It is Susan Granrud's first week as Workforce Center Manager at Job Service North Dakota's Williston office and she is already on the ball -- and for good reason.
In addition to the orientation that comes with a new job, Granrud has the Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair -- to be held this Thursday at Williston State College -- to work with.
Thankfully, she isn't a stranger to the annual fair, which will attract several local and regional employers, as well as those seeking to fill their job vacancies.
As a recruiter for the last 11 to 13 years, Granrud has been present at the job fairs as "a hiring individual." Now, she'll be coordinating the entire affair.
"That's an advantage: coming in and knowing both sides of it," she said.
Granrud was also familiar with Job Service North Dakota, having worked "very closely with a lot of individuals here" through her other jobs. When she learned via telephone that her predecessor Paula Lankford was leaving, Granrud applied for the job. (Lankford now works as public relations director for Williston Basin School District #7.)
Through her position, she wants to help job seekers not only find jobs -- as well as employers looking for help -- but to let them know that help is available in person.
"I want to make this a go-to place," Granrud said of the workforce center. "I suspect a lot of times, the employers are struggling, and they don't know they have this service as well."
At the Williston workforce center, Granrud said, job seekers can get that human touch "that I think we're missing."
That human touch is something that can be gained from the job fair, an event which Granrud said is very important as it allows contacts and interconnection to develop.
"It gives the employers a chance to showcase what they've got," Granrud said. "It's very, very important."
As workforce center manager, Granrud is responsible for managing the office, as well as taking care of individuals as they come in to seek guidance.
"I want to be a working manager," Granrud said. "I'll be out on the floor. I'll be working closely with everyone in the programs and getting to know the employers."
With the job fair, she added, she will be able to reintroduce herself as such.
Phil Davis, Workforce Services Director with Job Service North Dakota, said that he has expectations of Granrud which include working with and developing relationships with the local Economic Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce, city leaders and the college.
"I'll be busy," Granrud quipped.
Prepping for the job fair
As the job fair nears closer, preparation is the key to success.
"They should be prepared," Granrud said. "They should have resumes with them and dressed appropriately" -- especially as on-site interviews will be conducted as well. In other words, job fair attendants should walk in as if they are going to be doing an interview.
Davis added that job seekers are invited to the Williston workforce center -- it is open 8 am. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday -- to receive services here during the week prior to the Job Fair. There, he said, they can get help with their resumes and otherwise get a head start on their job search.
"We don't want people just walking around," he said. "We want them to go up and interact with the employers. That's how you'll find a job and get hired."
Of the 14,000 job openings across North Dakota, 779 are located in Williams County, while the remainder in the Williston workforce center's jurisdiction in McKenzie and Divide counties numerate 262 and eight, respectively.
In the state, "and most counties follow this," the top three sectors with job openings are in healthcare, transportation and sales, Davis said, adding that in Williams and McKenzie counties, it's a little different.
"Healthcare would be number one, but then I would guestimate that number two would be ... oil and gas extraction and construction," he said.
The latter is "a very transient population," Granrud said.
Fran Zerr, business advisor at the Williston workforce center, added that in addition to healthcare and the energy industry, education is another sector in need of staff.
"There's a shortage of teachers across the state," Zerr noted.
"There's a shortage of everything," Susan responded, adding that ten years ago, it was a completely different market.
When she was working for Halliburton, where she worked as a recruiter, "we were battling a very low unemployment rate. Now, there's job openings everywhere and so we have to learn to be a little more competitive and open to what we're looking for and driving people here."
As Davis also noted, North Dakota is "competing with every other state in the union right now."
"An employer has to build the right culture, not only the pay, but .... they have to be flexible," he added. "It is an employee market right now and it's going to continue to be that way for the next couple of years."
For those employees -- or future employees, rather -- the time is now to take advantage of the situation, all the more reason for the job fair.
"They don't know what's going to be there until they show up," Granrud said.
Zerr noted that "in our world of online applications," submitting an application may not always lead to a follow through.
"Actually visiting face-to-face with an employer, there is that satisfaction of knowing where you stand with them," Zerr said.
"They might walk away with a job offer," Granrud added.