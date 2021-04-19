One of the common side effects of COVID-19 for many has been the loss of smell and also taste, side effects that can linger long after the illness itself has passed.
That has prompted a new, free cookbook by Life Kitchen co-founders Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke.
The two UK residents both lost parents to cancer, which inspired them to start a non-profit school, Life Kitchen, which aims to help other cancer patients enjoy food once more.
Their new cookbook is called Taste & Flavour. The recipes were selected through taste tests by those recovering from COVID-19 and exclude foods not fancied by them, such as eggs, meat, garlic, and onions.
UK residents can order a hardcopy, but anyone anywhere can get a free digital version of the cookbook at https://lifekitchen.co.uk/product/taste-flavour-digital-book/.
COVID-19 linked to diabetes
A growing body of evidence is suggesting a correlation and potential causation between COVID-19 and the development of diabetes.
A review of eight studies, which included 3,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, showed that roughly 14 percent of patients go on to develop diabetes, as reported in Scientific American. Meanwhile, a preliminary study of 47,000 U.K. patients found 4.9 percent developed diabetes, according to a report in The Guardian.
The mechanism for this is being investigated. One theory is that the virus attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
COVID-19 supplies tax deductible
Tax payers can deduct the costs of personal protective equipment not covered by insurance, according to an announcement from the Internal Revenue Service.
Total medical expenses still have to exceed 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income to take the deduction.
Because the amounts are considered expenses for medical care, they may also be paid or reimbursed under flexible health spending arrangements (Health FSA’s), Archer medical savings accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, and Health Savings Accounts.
If the expense is paid or reimbursed by an HSA or other such reimbursement arrangement it no longer qualifies for a 213 tax deduction. The complete announcement is online at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/a-21-07.pdf.
Pfizer vaccine trial for adolescents looking good
Trials for Pfiizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are showing the vaccinations work well for adolescents aged 12 to 15, and is well-tolerated.
The phase 3 study of 2,260 adolescents randomly assigned children age 12 to 15 to receive either two doses of vaccine or placebo. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 among patients receiving the placebo, and none in the group that took the vaccine.
The company will send that data to FDA and seek an amendment to its emergency use authorization. The company hopes it can begin vaccinating adolescents in the expanded age group before the start of the next school year.
Type 1 diabetes now classed as same risk as Type 2 for COVID vaccines
Type 1 diabetes has joined Type 2 on the list of conditions that pose increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Type 1 had been listed with everyone under age 65, despite research showing they are at just as high a risk of dying from COVID-19 as those with type 2, if not higher.
The CDC said the change would bring more clarity and accessibility to the guidelines.
Preparing for the next pandemic
A new database is being put together by scientists whose focus is pathogens that travel from animals to people.
Called SpillOver, the open source database lists 887 wildlife viruses so far that could pose a threat to humankind, ranked based on their risk of making the leap from animal to human.
At the top of the list are three already known human pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, the Lassa virus, and the Ebola Virus.
IRS to recalculate refunds of taxes on unemployment benefits
Taxpayers who earned less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income were allowed by March 11 legislation to exclude 2020 unemployment compensation of up to $20,400 if married filing jointly or 10,200 for all others.
The exclusion was for 2020 unemployment benefits only, but many taxpayers had already filed their income taxes. Because of that, the IRS said it will take steps to automatically refund money this spring and summer for anyone who overpaid as a result of the rule change.
The refunds will begin in May and continue into the summer.
Taxpayers do not have to file an amended return, unless the calculations will make the taxpayer newly eligible for additional federal credits and deductions not already included on their original tax return.
For more details, visit online at tinyurl.com/y8536e6v.
Moratorium on evictions extended
The Centers for Disease Control has extended a moratorium on evictions affecting multifamily housing residents through June 30. Read more online at tinyurl.com/357kcddk.