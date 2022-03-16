North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department laid out plans for projects to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the spending comes in a park system that had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping — and that has an estimated $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance of roadways, buildings and shoreline.
The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, south of Mandan, has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.
The park is North Dakota’s oldest. Projects to bid next year include $260,000 for work on earth lodges at its On-a-Slant Village and $800,000 for a water system upgrade.
Cross Ranch State Park, near Washburn, has $175,000 of projects to bid this year, including work on the Art Link Cabin and general maintenance
The two biggest projects to bid in 2022 are $800,000 for a maintenance shop and seasonal housing at Sully Creek State Park near Medora, and $728,000 to upgrade electrical panels and water hydrants in two campgrounds at Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake.
Sully Creek State Park is set for more than $1.5 million of projects to be bid this year — the most of any park — including $400,000 for construction of a park manager’s house and $300,000 for site preparations for future buildings.
All of the parks are set for $100,000 in general maintenance, with most of the work this year.