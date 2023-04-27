FARGO — North Dakota State University was honored with Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 12th straight year.

“Trees are an important component to a lively and vibrant campus,” Michael Ellingson, director of Facilities Management, said in a press release. “Being the longest standing Tree Campus USA university in the state is something we are very proud of. Our consistent commitment to Tree Campus USA standards greatly benefits our NDSU community and environment as a whole.”



