ND SBDC Center Directors Keith Olson in Williston and Paul Smith in Fargo have achieved the designation of Certified Value Growth Advisor after successfully meeting the requirements of Corporate Value Metrics.
The certification process included a 5-day program with 40 hours of classroom instruction by subject matter experts, successful completion of a case study assignment, and a 3-hour examination. The designation “Certified Value Growth Advisor” identifies a professional’s high level of excellence, achievement and competence in value growth services, and is recognized by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.
“The CVGA is a great add to the services we provide to our clients. We are able to provide even more value when we are working with a business that is growing and expanding, as well as fine tuning their operations and bottom line,” says Olson.
According to Corporate Value Metrics, the company that administers the CVGA certification program, it is like no other offered in the advisory industry. The program develops professionals to be engagement leaders, able to distinguish themselves in the marketplace as broad-based, most-trusted advisors, capable of managing the various professional resources needed to help clients. This new expertise will assist North Dakota small business clients in realizing and maximizing the value of their company, resulting in a visible impact to that company’s growth, profits and long-term success and sustainability. This specific area of expertise enhances the already comprehensive list of services provided to small businesses by the ND SBDC, including business planning, accessing capital, marketing, regulatory compliance, technology development, international trade, succession planning and much more.
“This training equipped me with a deeper and broad-based understanding of what ‘best practices’ look like in a company and provided me with systematic processes and tools which can be used to help business owners identify areas of potential risk and implement solutions that will help companies grow, become more profitable, enhance their value, and succeed in this rapidly changing economy,” says Smith.
ND SBDC is a statewide outreach program of the Center for Business Engagement & Development within the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration at the University of North Dakota. Since its inception in 1986, the ND SBDC network has helped business owners and entrepreneurs start, manage and grow their small businesses through confidential, individualized, professional business advising and training workshops. There are nine centers across the state serving clients in all 53 counties with the Lead Center located in Gamble Hall on the UND campus. Services are provided at no-cost to clients thanks to funding from SBA, ND Department of Commerce, and local supporters across the state.