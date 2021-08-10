The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands is arguing that a law approved by the state legislature that limits how far back oil companies must pay oil royalties to the state is unconstitutional.
The new law had set a date of August 2013 for state collections of royalty payments, but in a brief filed last week in the Newfield royalties suit, Department of Trust Lands asked a McKenzie County judge to rule the new law unconstitutional because it violates the Contract Clause. The constitution forbids laws that retroactively alter a contract in ways that impair agreed-upon monetary obligations without furthering “significant” and broad public interest.
Testimony in support of the legislation by the North Dakota Petroleum Council does not meet that standard, Department of Trust Lands argued in its brief.
“The NDPC requested the legislature step in and essentially change the royalty payment obligations of lessees under the Board’s Lease,” Department of Trust Lands wrote. “In other words, they were attempting to do exactly what the Constitution prohibits, the redistribution of ‘resources in violation of vested contractual rights.’ In this case, the redistribution would go from schools and students of the state to private oil companies.”
Department of Trust Lands also asked the judge on the case to reject Newfield’s claim that they are not entitled to a full accounting of Newfield’s records, so that they can calculate the damages from the breach of contract in question.
Department of Trust Funds had alleged that Newfield Exploration, along with about 40 other oil companies, were improperly deducting the costs of transporting and purifying oil from royalty bills, resulting in an under payment totaling tens of millions of dollars.
Newfield, now owned by Ovintiv, sued in 2018. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in the Department of Trust Lands favor in 2019 on how the contract should be interpreted. The next phase of the case, however, is determining whether the company broke its contract with the state. That’s set for October in District Court in Watford City.
Ovintiv, in the meantime, filed a motion asking the court to acknowledge that the state’s new law meant the Department of Trust Lands can no longer collect overdue royalty payments prior to August 2013, prompting Department of Trust Lands to file its brief in response.
Bakken gas production could double in size
As reservoir pressures drop, the gas to oil ratio tends to increase. That’s been an expected variable in the state’s production. Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told members of the Interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee the amount of natural gas output as a result of that dynamic could double in less than 10 years. In that high-case scenario, that would put natural gas production at 7 billion cubic feet per day, meaning the state would continue to need more and more infrastructure to either take away or use this crude oil co-product.
North Dakota has meanwhile approved legislation establishing a tax credit of up to $6,000 per well per month against oil extraction taxes for onsite flare mitigation, in hopes of encouraging innovative, market-driven solutions to the problem.
Cramer proposes fracking ban
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has introduced an amendment for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget resolution prohibiting the Biden administration from issuing any rules or guidance that would ban hydraulic fracturing.
The amendment is identical to one introduced earlier in the year by Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN, in March 2021. That amendment was supported not only by Senate Republicans, but also seven Senate Democrats, including Montana Sen. Jon Tester, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.
“Democrats enacting a ban on fracking would weaken national security, increase global emissions, and take more money out of the pocketbooks of hardworking Americans,” Cramer said. “If they reject our amendment to their reckless tax-and-spend proposal, Senate Democrats would be admitting that imposing their radical agenda on the American people is more important than lowering costs for their constituents, protecting our national security, or even decreasing the world’s carbon footprint. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting it.”
Energy Transfer joins Environmental Partnership
Dallas-based Energy Transfer is the latest company to join the Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of 100 energy companies that have committed to improving the industry’s environmental pedigree. The nonprofit works with its members to adopt technology and best practices to reduce emissions.
Energy Transfer said in a press release it is increasing its use of renewable energy, including development of a solar farm in West Texas that delivers power to three of the company’s cryogenic plants there as well as numerous compressor and pump stations.
The company has also installed 18,000 solar panels to provide power to metering stations, and it is using dual drive compressors that can switch between electric or natural gas to reduce emissions. The company is using the latter particularly in non-attainment areas, where the EPA has said ozone levels are too high.
“We have for years used a diversified mix of energy sources and emissions-reducing technologies to power our assets,” said Tom Mason, executive vice president and head of Energy Transfer’s Alternative Energy Group. “In fact, nearly 20 percent of the electrical energy we purchase on any given day originates from wind and solar sources. We are also pursuing a number of other emissions reduction efforts, including several carbon capture projects. We look forward to working with the Environmental Partnership and our industry peers to advance our emissions reduction efforts across our operational footprint.”
Biden announces national target for electric vehicles
President Joe Biden has set a goal to have half of all new car and truck sales be fully electric vehicles by 2030, and has announced updated fuel efficiency standards through 2026.
Biden announced the non-binding target alongside representatives of Ford, GM, and Stellantis. Conspicuously absent was any representative of Tesla.
Meetings & more
— Comment period open for NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership Jamestown North Terminal in Stutsman County, ends 9-4-21. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx#NuStar.
— Comment period open for modification of a pollutant discharge permit for Marathon Dickinson Refinery in Stark County until Sept. 10. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/PublicComment/NDPDES-Marathon-20210910.pdf.