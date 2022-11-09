featured My Home Town By A poem by William T. Elliott Vietnam Era Veteran Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the town where I come from,they call the Veteran’s Town,I really don’t feel home at all,though Vet of Vietnam found.I wrote about my time since war,and suicide I fought,and shared with many in the town,and state for whom I fought.But some won’t even say hello,or greet me with a smile,or even show they know my name,instead trust not with guile.Those that treat me in these ways,they still don’t understand,that though I wrote about the war,I no more young can stand.My wife has died and I am old,and we did not have kids,and only family is my brothers,sisters for whom I live.Grudges I have learned to skip,as God did see me through,and maybe that’s the child He gave,though daughter, son not knew.So I wish you town folks well,though some refuse to smile,I hope someday you’ll walk my shoes,with me a country mile. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Folk Well William T. Elliott Poem Shoe Hello Smile Veteran Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 22 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Powerball jackpot resets after $2.04 billion win, 2 North Dakotans luck out Body found north of Williston confirmed as attempted murder suspected Live election results in Williams County Woman charged with a felony after Halloween night stabbing incident in Williston CHI welcomed two new provider's to Walk-In Clinic Storm will get close but should bypass Williston Williston Police Department seeks community help with video evidence collection efforts The Coyotes clinch a spot in the WDA Tournament North Dakota's First Lady shared her addiction recovery story, hopes to help others WHS boys have best soccer season yet