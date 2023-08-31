drought update - August 31, 2023

According to the drought briefing from the NWS’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern half of the county, as well as counties across the northern central part of the state, are experiencing a moderate drought. Meanwhile, the southern half of Williams County, including the city of Williston, has a classification of “abnormally dry,” the lowest drought intensity on a scale of zero to four.



