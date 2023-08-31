While the northern half of Williams County is considered to be in a moderate drought, the southern half -- including the city of Williston -- is "abnomrally dry," a drought brief from the National Weather Service Bismarck said Thursday.
Williams County is in a drought, albeit a light one, a briefing from the National Weather Service said Thursday evening.
According to the drought briefing from the NWS’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern half of the county, as well as counties across the northern central part of the state, are experiencing a moderate drought. Meanwhile, the southern half of Williams County, including the city of Williston, has a classification of “abnormally dry,” the lowest drought intensity on a scale of zero to four.
While no counties in the state are under an exceptional drought, a D4 classification, a small area of north-northeast central North Dakota – including parts of Bottineau, McHenry, Rolette, Pierce, Benson, Towner, Ramsey and Cavalier counties, a total of 2.56 percent of the state – are under an extreme drought (D3).
Additionally, counties along the border with Canada, as well as parts of Ward, Pierce, Benson, Ramsey and Traill, are under severe drought (D2).
In all, about 53.32 percent of the state are experiencing some form of drought while the remaining 46.68 percent, which includes many counties in the southeast, south central and parts of southwestern North Dakota, are not. This is a change from three months ago, where the split between being in a drought and not was about 21 to 79 percent.
According to the drought briefing, above normal temperatures are favored across the state throughout the month of September “with no strong indication that it will be wetter or drier than normal.”