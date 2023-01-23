A Band Called Honalee is heading to Sidney to give community members a taste of the 1960s.
On Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., the band will be at The MonDak Heritage Center as part of the 2022-2023 Big Sky Concert Series by the Northeastern Arts Network.
Inspired by the music and legacy from the 1960s, A Band Called Honalee is a folk trio that believes that the melodies and messages from the '60s decade still are relevant today. The trio offers favorites from renowned artists such as Bob Dylan, The Byrds, The Mamas and The Papas, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and more.
"Every year we strive for unique and culturally diverse artists," Northeastern Arts Network president Jill Wagner said. "We go to a showcase every year where we usually pick our artists for the next year. We saw them perform on stage at the showcase and we fell in love with them."
The band boasts a roster of eight musically trained vocalists who take turns performing at music festivals, performing arts centers, concerts and other events across the nation. Each of the singers maintains his or her own active solo career alongside maintaining the touring schedule for A Band Called Honalee. The musical group has had their music featured on The Folk Connection radio program as well.
Recently, A Band Called Honalee has been participating in a national outreach educational program, helping students of all ages explore cultural relevance of American music and nurture their songwriting interests.
Tickets are available at the door of the event for $20 per adult, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. Season tickets are also available.
