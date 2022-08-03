Minnie Eloise Thorson, 87

Minnie Eloise Thorson, 87, of Battleview, ND, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.



