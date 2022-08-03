Minnie Eloise Thorson, 87, of Battleview, ND, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Minnie’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the McGregor Lutheran Church in McGregor, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will be officiating. Minnie will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in McGregor, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Family Service to be held at 6:00 PM.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Eloise’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Eloise Thorson was born April 6, 1935 to Thorsten (Tom) and Anna (Willand) Lysaker in Noonan, ND. She was raised in Noonan until the family moved to the Lysaker Farm West of Wildrose, ND. Eloise graduated from Wildrose High School in 1954.
On December 18, 1954, Eloise was united in marriage to Marvin Thorson in Wildrose. They were married for 57 years. Marvin and Eloise lived in Tioga prior to moving to the Thorson Family Farm at Battleview in 1959. She resided at the farm for 63 years prior to her passing. Eloise was a homemaker along with selling Stanley Home Products and Avon.
Eloise was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor and involved in Ladies Aid. She was also involved in the Tioga Band Boosters as Vice President, Tops Club and a Battleview Snow Blazers member. Eloise enjoyed baking buns, cookies, especially chocolate chip oatmeal, along with lefse and donut making and playing various card games especially “Poop on your neighbor”.
Eloise is survived by sons, Rodney (Gisele) of Bismarck, ND, Kevin and Keith of Battleview, ND, Roger (Tina) of Dickinson, ND and Marlin (Kari) of Minot, ND and daughter Marlene Thorson of Minot, ND; grandchildren, Anna (Josh) Craig, Cassie Rech, Kaitlyn Thorson, and Marvin Thorson Pitsiladis all of Minot, ND; step grandchildren, Breanna Loder of Dickinson, ND, Daniel Briggs of Minot, ND, Isaiah, Josiah, and Micah Pitsiladis of Powers Lake, ND; step great-grandchild, Waverly Loder of Dickinson, ND; brother, John Lysaker of Oregon; sisters-in-law, Eileen Lysaker of Wisconsin and Rosemary Thorson of Washington; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; sisters, Myrtle Raynor, Harriet Sundsrud, Kathy Heuer and infant sister, Berniece; and brothers, Sidney, Malcolm and Allen.
Eloise was kind, compassionate, softspoken and will be greatly missed.