Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, cabinet agency leaders and other state officials attended the grand opening of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation’s new administration headquarters at 4 Bears Park near New Town on Thursday.

Miller congratulated MHA Nation on the new headquarters and thanked MHA Chairman Mark Fox and the entire Tribal Business Council for their leadership and ongoing collaboration with the state, noting tribal engagement is one Gov. Doug Burgum’s five strategic initiatives.



