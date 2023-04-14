Milk River flooding

One site that is closed is Bjornberg Bridge, north of Highway 2 between Saco and Hinsdale.

 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

MALTA — Melting snow and recent rain has swelled the Milk River over its banks at several locations along the Hi-Line, experiencing moderate to significant flooding in northeast Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has authorized two emergency closures at fishing access sites and one emergency restriction of a wildlife management area along the river.



