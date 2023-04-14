MALTA — Melting snow and recent rain has swelled the Milk River over its banks at several locations along the Hi-Line, experiencing moderate to significant flooding in northeast Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has authorized two emergency closures at fishing access sites and one emergency restriction of a wildlife management area along the river.
The high waters are unpredictably eroding the riverbank, causing the banks to become unstable and to slough into the fast-moving river. Persons are at risk of unexpectedly being swept into the river, resulting in injury, or drowning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged.
These sites will be closed or restricted until further notice:
• Bjornberg Bridge FAS, north of Hwy 2 between Saco and Hinsdale — closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.
• Alkali Creek FAS, southwest of Malta — closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.
• Cree Crossing WMA, north of Sleeping Buffalo — closed at the lower parking area nearest the river as signed.
Signs informing the public of the closures/restrictions will be posted at access points. Closures or restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow and will depend on the extent and duration of the flooding in the area.
The public is asked to use extreme caution when accessing FWP sites such as fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, state parks, and any other areas near rivers or streams. Flood water elevations change rapidly, and some sites may become partially or fully submerged by flood waters within minutes or hours.