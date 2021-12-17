A methane fee remains in the mix for the Democrat’s climate change reconciliation package, though it is likely to change significantly from the initial proposal.
The fee has been a sticking point with centrist Democrats, including Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, both of whom have questioned the fee and suggested it is duplicative to forthcoming methane regulations that the EPA is proposing.
The original proposal for the methane fee was not tied to actual emissions. It attracted vigorous objections by a number industry and trade groups including the North Dakota Petroleum Council, North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, American Petroleum Institute and others.
The formula for the fee as originally proposed was complicated and included a factor based on a given basin’s carbon intensity. Industry groups said the structure of the fee would create a perverse incentive not to reduce emissions, since companies would be limited in what they could to lower the fee on their own.
The latest negotiations for the fee structure are trending toward a fee that would be phased in over a longer period of time, starting at $900 per ton for emissions reported in 2023 and ramping up to $1,500 in 2025. The measure would also come with $775 million to help operators install technologies that eliminate methane leaks.
Penalties would also be more focused on those companies who are failing to comply with EPA's new methane regulations, thus avoiding the duplication Manchin and other centrist Democrats opposed.
The proposed methane regulations are now up for public comments, and the agency has recently extended the comment period from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31. The federal agency said in a media release the extension was needed because of the large number of public calls for stronger protections.
“At a series of visual public hearings held by EPA earlier this month, climate and public health experts, tribal advocates, religious leaders, and families living on the frontlines of oil and gas development shared how methane pollution impacts their communities and urged EPA to strengthen the proposed safeguards before they are finalized,” the release states. “Now thousands of people from across the country are submitting public comments detailing how EPA can improve upon the proposal released in November in order to protect frontline communities from pollution and meet this moment to tackle the climate crisis.”
EPA identified two areas as particularly critical, which provides some clues on the shape of things to come. The first point, the agency said, is a ban on routine flaring and the second is more regular inspection of low-producing wells.
