Member: A part of a whole (Merriam-Webster Dictionary)
The sense of belonging is an intrinsic human characteristic. That is why we form groups, committees, clubs, friend groups, and the like. Becoming a member of something helps us feel more connected to the world around us – our school, our workplace, our community.
Another interesting definition is, “a constituent piece of a complex structure.” While the dictionary’s example depicts an inanimate object rather than people, I would argue it also fits the latter category. Our society can be considered a complex structure, and we are all members – constituent pieces – of the environment around us and the institutions to which we belong.
When the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce greets a new or potential member, we say that we cannot wait to welcome them into the “Chamber family.” The Chamber gives businesses and individuals a place in which they can belong. A place that is looking out for them and their best interests. A place that connects them with others in the community to work with, help, learn from, and more.
“What do we get with a Chamber membership?” That is the million-dollar question. The truthful answer: we are still working on it! With a new president and two new employees in the office, there is so much room for growth and change.
At the core of the answer to this question, is the word “champion.” As we are shaping what we want the Chamber to look like, we know that we are champions for our members and for the community. We focus on leadership (Leadership Williston, Women in Leadership (WiL Expo), hand-picked training and webinars etc.); networking (Business After Hours, Coffee and Conversation, Young Professionals Socials, etc.); health and wellness (Mental Health First Aid, Corporate Cup, etc.); education (Teacher Appreciation, Farm to Table dinner, Lemonade Day, Nonprofit Bootcamp, etc.); advocacy (workforce, childcare, legislation, policy, etc.); promotions (Ribbon Cuttings, social media shares, newsletter advertising, etc.) and so much more.
We want our members to think of the Chamber as a partner. An entity that will help connect them with resources, help them grow, help them thrive.
As we prepare to dive into our 2023 strategic planning, I am bursting with everything we hope to accomplish in the near future. We are currently looking at ways to help our members boost employee benefits, attract new workers, help families of potential new hires want to move to Williston, help with supply chain issues, do our part to support childcare facilities and make sure that residents and visitors alike are shopping and eating locally.
I almost always end my emails with some version of “Let me know how the Chamber can help you.” And I mean it. Let us know how we can help businesses thrive in this community we love so very much.