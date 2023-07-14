Mayor Klug ill, Bekkedahl to step in By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated Jul 14, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston Mayor Howard Klug Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston Mayor Howard Klug is currently recovering from an "unexpected illness."City Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl said he will be fulfilling the mayor's duties on an interim basis and that daily city functions will continue as normal.“The City of Williston extends our warmest wishes for a speedy recovery," said Bekkedahl. "We look forward to his return, as does his wife Melanie, who is here tonight."There is no current timeline for Klug's return but the city expects him back "in the very near future."Any further details on the illness were not made public. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Politics Load comments Most Popular Arrest made in accident injuring two Fundraiser for Gideon Anderson Friday 11-year old found safely in Stanley; Silver Alert canceled Grand Theatre catches fire Wednesday night Williams County Sheriff's looking for Michael Jon McCreary Guardian Med discontinues Williston air medical services Silver Alert issued for 11-year old WHS Coyote Clay Target League represent Williston at National Championship Oilers win five in a row; First State Bank and Trust Classic champions Minor injuries sustained after accident