Lylas Bowman, 91, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
She was born on April 27, 1930, in Sykeston, North Dakota to Elmer Bjerk and Cora Maxwell Bjerk, she was raised in Williston along with her sister Roberta.
She attended Williston schools and it was there that she met Donald Glenn Bowman. They were married on Oct. 15, 1949 and became the proud parents of Barbara, Bobbi and David. Their journey would take them to California where they lived for many years before returning home to Williston in 1998.
Passing at the age of 91, she left an indelible place in the hearts of so many. She was loving and caring, constantly putting others first. Her home was always open. Holidays and the dinner table were often graced with extended family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Tugaw (Bill), son David Bowman, sister Roberta Borud, sister-in-law Ruth Poole, grandchildren Brandy Cowin, Cory Willett, Casey Cowin, Daniel Tugaw, Jason Bowman, Jesse Bowman, 8 great grandchildren, goddaughter Becky Borud and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Cora, husband Donald, daughter Barbara Jo Cowin and grandson Paul McCreary.
Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and all caregivers at Bethel Lutheran and Rehabilitation Center for your compassionate care.
Additional gratitude to Seth and Heidi at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home for your caring support and guidance.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Lylas or leave condolences for her family.