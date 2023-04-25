The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Band Day Committee has announced Vivian Kalmik will serve as the 2023 Band Day parade marshal May 13.
Vivian has lived in Williston for 54 years, according to a press release, and she is a member of the Thursday Musical Club, one of the founding organizations behind Band Day. She remembers attending Band Day as a teenager. When she was young, her parents sacrificed so she could learn to play the accordion, and she later sang in school programs, church choirs and theater productions. As an adult, she was involved in Band Day float building for different organizations and took her turn driving float entries, too.
“My daughters Samantha and Allayna were very musical, and I spent 11 wonderful years watching them march in the Band Day parade and riding on floats,” Vivian said in the release. “Parents have crazy schedules on Band Day … watching their kids march and then picking them up and running them back to the lineup area so they can ride on their clubs’ floats. My memories continue now as I watch my grandchildren participate in the parade.”
Vivian has been a supporter of Band Day every year in other ways, as well. She has been a steadfast volunteer at Clean City events, held before Band Day every year to clean up trash hiding under the melting snow. She has bought raffle tickets, bid on silent auction items and attended pre-Band Day fundraiser concert events. “It is a lot of work to put on an event,” she noted. “It takes people, money, time and dedicated band directors and families. It is important to me to show support, and I enjoy every minute of it!”
Band Day is a multi-generation event, with many families traveling back to Williston for Mother’s Day and for a community festival their grandparents and parents participated in. Band Day predates World War II and has evolved over the years as Williston has grown and changed.
The earliest reference found of Band Day in Williston was a 1927 newsprint article, which gives Band Day a 96-year history. Hundreds of student musicians from Williston and surrounding communities participate in the parade.
To Kalmik, Band Day has signified hospitality over the decades and still today.
“Towns come together in one place to enjoy music," she said. "There is laughter and food, memories made, new friendships!”
Mother’s Day weekend activities kick off with the Williston High School Drama Club presentation of “Frozen the Broadway Musical” Thursday-Sunday. On Friday, May 12, people are invited to turn out for the Coyote Baseball Glow Run, starting at Aafedt Stadium. May 13 events include the Basin Kruzers Car Show at the Raymond Center and the Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Show at the fairgrounds. There will be live music, food trucks and craft vendors in Harmon Park.
Runners can sign up for the Band Day Mile, a fun run that takes participants on the parade route itself just before the parade starts at noon. Later that day, there is a new event, “Art On The Street, a Community Block Party,” from 2 to 6 p.m.
If you have questions about Band Day 2023, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or find the complete schedule of events at www.visitwilliston.com under the Calendar tab. Information can also be found on the Band Day Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay).