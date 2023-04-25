SLP express Vivian Kalmik and Connie Teske

Vivian Kalmik, left, receiving a grant in 2021 from Connie Teske with the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust to refurbish the Spring Lake Park Express, will be this year's Band Day Parade marshal.

 Mitch Melberg | Williston Herald

The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Band Day Committee has announced Vivian Kalmik will serve as the 2023 Band Day parade marshal May 13.

Vivian has lived in Williston for 54 years, according to a press release, and she is a member of the Thursday Musical Club, one of the founding organizations behind Band Day. She remembers attending Band Day as a teenager. When she was young, her parents sacrificed so she could learn to play the accordion, and she later sang in school programs, church choirs and theater productions. As an adult, she was involved in Band Day float building for different organizations and took her turn driving float entries, too.



