So it’s Groundhog Day... again, and traditional celebrations from the viewing of Punxatawny Phil to his West Coast counterpart Mojave Maxine are taking place. Why do we as Americans celebrate this kooky holiday and where did it come from?
The idea of a ground marmot seeing its shadow originated in german speaking pagan Europe as Bear Day, a day when bears can be expected to be coming out of hibernation, putting ancestral people on alert for the hungry predators. It was adopted by the catholic church at the Second Council of Nicaea in 787 AD as the church attempted to eradicate pagan traditions in favour of Christian ones. It was named Candlemas Day.
It was brought to America with the Pennsylvania Dutch as Dachstag or Badger Day, a celebration of the ending of winter weather but not necessarily the end of winter. The holiday festivities were usually only observed if spring appeared to be coming early, thus the legend of the future telling rodents.
The 1864 Victor Hugo classic Les Misérables makes a reference to Groundhog Day to mark an occasion. "...the second of February, that ancient Candlemas-day whose treacherous sun, the precursor of six weeks of cold, Let it gleam or let it glimmer, The bear goes back into his cave."
In 1915 Thomas R. Brendle wrote his famous collection of German folklore and included his own version of the Groundhog Day traditions. “When the groundhog sees his shadow on the morning of February 2, he will again go into his hole and remain there for six weeks. But if the morning of February 2 is overcast, the groundhog will remain outside and there will be another spring.”
The 1970’s saw a radio station based in Marion, Ohio hold a contest on Groundhog Day to name their own groundhog. Buckeye Chuck won the name contest and thus the midwest gained its own holiday representative and he is still attempting to predict the weather today.
We celebrate Groundhog Day in this age by watching one of our favourite Bill Murray movies, hunkering down in our pajamas on the couch and hoping Phil, Chuck and Maxine have a mask and a vaccine so maybe we can have a normal Groundhog Day next year.