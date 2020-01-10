What’s trending at nightclubs and bars?

Taverns and bars have served as popular gathering places for centuries, and nightspots remain a vital component of nights out
According to data from the market research firm IBISWorld, in the United States alone, bars and nightclubs generated $27 billion in revenue in 2018.
Many people like to go out because they know local bars and nightclubs will keep them abreast of new trends, such as:
• Organic spirits: Spirits made from organic cane sugar, non-GMO ingredients and gluten-free grain are just some of the products emerging from those efforts.
• Rise of tequila and bourbon: Another notable spirit is single malt whiskey, which was made popular in Scotland. Single malts are now produced all over the world, according to William Grant & Sons, a family-owned distillery.
• Reusable products: Many bar and nightclub owners have transitioned to paper straws, while others are giving out straws only on request. Reusable coasters instead of paper napkins and bare tables (to cut down on linen laundering) also are becoming the norm.
• Electric hookahs: Electric hookahs have been on display at the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas. Electric hookahs feature flavored vapors and give enthusiasts a chance for communal smoking as the law allows.
• Charging stations: Running out of phone steam while at a club or bar may have people heading home. But charging stations are becoming the norm and keeping patrons inside.
• Emergence of boxed wine: Boxed wine can keep vintages fresher longer, and many businesses are pouring from a box instead of a bottle to reduce waste and keep products fresh.
• Multi-concept venues: Multi-concept venues appeal to younger generations who are always looking for new experiences on demand, according to the trends predictor Toast. Fine food, good music, digital entertainment, and more are edging out flashy cocktails and bottle services.