Your summer’s been packed with travel.
A little or a lot, near or far, either way, it was nice to get out, to see new sights, meet new people or maybe to connect with someone you love. You enjoyed new things and eased right back into that which is familiar. You’ve always loved a chance to go and there’s a sliver of summer left so on your next trip, why not pack something about traveling in history...?
Ever since the wheel was invented some 5500 years ago, it seems like we humans never stopped moving, traveling, exploring, inventing, going. In “A Brief History of Motion,” (Bloomsbury, $28.00) author Tom Standage writes about our need for transportation and how it’s shaped not only us but the world at large. Indeed, we don’t stay put for long but how did our love of go-go-go happen and (no pun intended) how did we get here?
Perhaps more importantly, where are we headed?
If the key to an answer is “by train,” then look for “From the River to the Sea” by John Sedgwick (Avid Reader Press, $30.00). It’s the story of the second transcontinental railroad, built ten years after the first one united east and west. This one was a triumph, just like the first railroad, but this time, there was controversy: two men vied for control of the construction. Only one would persevere. Read this wonderfully-written book and find out more.
Or the voyage was over water...
More than a hundred-fifty years ago, when Ireland was struggling under the Great Famine, more than two million people left that country and emigrated to this continent in packed ships manned by rough crews on rougher seas. In “The Coffin Ship” by Cian T. McMahon (NYU Press, $35.00), you’’ll get a detailed look, through their letters, diaries, and McMahon’s deep research, at the kind of people who packed up their meager belongings, left their homes and families, and set sail to new opportunities. Bonus: the story doesn’t stop at the disembarking; we’re taken beyond the shores and into the immigrant experience in the New World.
And finally, if the journey is important enough, why not go all-in?
In “Joseph Smith for President” by Spencer W. McBride (Oxford University Press, $29.95), you’ll read about the earliest days of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and how, in the space of just two or three generations, its founder, Joseph Smith, changed religion in this country. Even so, Smith wasn’t happy with the protections his followers received from Martin Van Buren’s White House and so he opted to take a big step, and run for President in 1844. You should run for this fascinating account of a little-told historical event; if you’re a nineteenth-century history fan, it’ll keep firm in your seat.
And if this isn’t enough for your traveling pleasure, then be sure to reach out to your favorite librarian or bookseller. If you’re taking (another) trip in these waning days of summer, they’ll know exactly what you should pack.