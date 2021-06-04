It could have gone either way.
That’s the way life is: the path you choose takes you in a certain direction, and no one knows what might’ve happened if you’d made a different choice. What might your life be like now? What would you have – or not have? Who would you be with or, as in the new novel, “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano” by Donna Freitas, who would you be without?
Luke was angry.
He stood next to Rose’s side of the bed, shaking the bottle of prenatal vitamins, demanding to know why she hadn’t taken them.
She told him that she’d meant to, but they both knew that was a lie. Rose didn’t want a baby. She never did and never would. Or would she?
She told him that she’d meant to, and they both knew that was a lie. But in that very second, Rose realized that the only way Luke was ever going to be happy was if she was unhappy. She loved him fiercely, but did she love him enough to give up the very essence of herself?
Luke was angry.
He stood next to Rose’s side of the bed, shaking the bottle of prenatal vitamins, demanding to know why she hadn’t taken them. She’s promised that she would but she didn’t and suddenly, she had no more fight. Hoping that it wouldn’t actually happen, she told him that they could start trying to have a baby.
Luke was over-the-moon happy.
Rose was pregnant, and trying hard to see the good in it, trying to at least act like this was what she wanted. But Luke was having an affair, maybe, and so maybe Rose should have one, too. Or maybe this child of hers is someone else’s child...
Imagine that someone has handed you a jigsaw puzzle in a blank cardboard box. All the pieces are there, along with some random pieces from three or four other puzzles. You can take that as a warning if you want to read “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano.”
That doesn’t make this a bad book – not at all, in fact, it’s quite intriguing and so cleverly written that you can’t wait to see what happens. But if you’re someone who expects B to happen after A and before C, then you can keep walking when you see this book. Author Donna Freitas starts out with a birth and immediately follows it with a vociferous and emphatic refusal to even think about motherhood; the story bounces then from there to there to there. Curiously, that’s not at all confusing, if you can lean into the tale and not worry about timelines.
If you’re not the kind of person who can do that, then think twice about this book. If you are, then you’ll love “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano.” It could go either way.