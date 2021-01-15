"The Coolest Stuff on Earth: A Closer Look at the Weird, Wild, and Wonderful" by National Geographic Kids

Last month, you asked for all the hottest holiday gifts.
Maybe you got ‘em, and yay! Or maybe you didn’t, and you’re working on earning your own money. Either way, it’ll happen, you’re chill with it, so in the meantime, why not check out what’s inside “The Coolest Stuff on Earth” by National Geographic Kids and see what else is as cool as you.
Don’t look now, but there are a lot of super-awesome things to know about the world. Did you realize, for instance, that sloths are absolutely covered in bugs? Yep, there’s a story and it’s inside “The Coolest Stuff on Earth.”
Or get this: if you like to build things, this book features a look at “amazing architecture”: an apartment building shaped like a molecule, a hotel that hangs over a hillside, and a home that looks a lot like an alien spaceship. Read this book and see the inside of the Tower of Pisa and a monument in India, go aboard a 16th-century ship, and a take peek at what cities of the world might look like someday.
So you’re an animal lover? Yep, then “The Coolest Stuff on Earth” is the book to find. Read about a bird that makes a big stink about staying alive. Learn a few facts about snakes and sharks, find out how scientists know that dolphins can “talk,” and see the picture of a draco lizard in flight. And if you have a cat, you’ll be checking out its tongue after you learn about it in this book.
When you read “The Coolest Stuff on Earth,” you’ll find out about Roman statues that have literally lost their heads over politics. Learn how castles worked, and how they kept their kings and queens safe from enemies. Find out why fireworks go bang! and how different chemicals make different colors. Read about marine lakes, rabbit high-jumps, cool Olympic records, facts about our one-dollar bill, crocodile dinners, then look for the “spectacular spending sprees” and start saving your allowance again...
Money’s tight and you hate to buy a book that your kids will outgrow – but that won’t happen with “The Coolest Stuff on Earth.” This is something a kid can enjoy at nearly any age.
Youngsters who enjoy books but aren’t reading quite yet will love the full-color pictures here; just beware that there are snakes and such included, which may upset super-sensitive kiddos. Elementary-to-middle-schoolers will love the stories inside these covers, and they might be spurred to want to know more about the many subjects. Teens will appreciate that this book can be dipped into quick, and browsed, and they won’t feel compelled to stick with anything they’ve no interest in.
The bonus here is that you can enjoy this book, too. It’s pure National Geographic stuff, just like you’ve come to expect, like taking an around-the-world adventure trip without leaving your family room. Nope, just leave it on a chair or table, and “The Coolest Stuff on Earth” will be a hot book around your house.