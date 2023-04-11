MINOT — The Minot Symphony Orchestra’s 97th season will come to a close with "Space: The Final Frontier" on April 29 at 7 p.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, inside Old Main on the campus of Minot State University.
The Minot Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Efraín Amaya, along with Minot High School Women’s Ensemble, directed by Lindsay Kerzmann, will present Gustav Holst’s groundbreaking masterpiece, "The Planets," accompanied by a spectacular film produced by Emmy-nominated astronomer and visual artist Dr. José Francisco Salgado, KV 265 Executive Director. This film with live music is the first of its kind in North Dakota.
On April 29, science and music will beautifully combine in Holst’s magnificent score accompanied by a spectacular large projection film featuring visuals from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as historical illustrations. The film takes the audience in a journey through outer space examining seven planets: Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune along with the Sun and beyond.
This Science & Symphony film, produced by Emmy-nominated astronomer and visual artist Dr. José Francisco Salgado, is renowned for its finely tuned choreography with the music, creating an overall stunning artistic experience.
Dr. Salgado explains: “The film is not intended to be seen as a documentary but rather as an art piece that aims to inspire audiences and encourage them to learn more about our solar system and the Universe. It serves as a synthesis of what humans have achieved as solar system explorers.”
The concert will also feature Haydn’s "The World on the Moon: Overture," Amaya’s "Polaris," "Star Trek Through the Years" by Jerry Goldsmith arr. Calvin Custer, and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" by John Williams.
The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a 30-minute pre-concert talk as Dr. Erik Anderson and astronomer and visual artist Dr. José Francisco Salgado discuss the music and the science behind the film. The talk is included in your concert ticket.
Tickets start at $30 for adults with senior, military and student discounts available. Live and livestream tickets are available at www.minotsymphony.com or through the box office at 701-858-4228. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
The Minot Symphony Orchestra is a unique blend of student, community and professional musicians from the Minot area. The symphony is directed by Maestro Efraín Amaya, Associate Professor of Music at Minot State University.