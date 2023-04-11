MINOT — The Minot Symphony Orchestra’s 97th season will come to a close with "Space: The Final Frontier" on April 29 at 7 p.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, inside Old Main on the campus of Minot State University.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Efraín Amaya, along with Minot High School Women’s Ensemble, directed by Lindsay Kerzmann, will present Gustav Holst’s groundbreaking masterpiece, "The Planets," accompanied by a spectacular film produced by Emmy-nominated astronomer and visual artist Dr. José Francisco Salgado, KV 265 Executive Director. This film with live music is the first of its kind in North Dakota.



