Nothing brings the joy of the holidays to others, young and old, like Christmas music and no one spreads that beautiful sound of the season like carolers.
But Christmas this year will have an entirely different look as the COVID-19 virus has put a halt to many group gatherings, including visits from those holiday music makers to our seniors.
Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the area, came up with a solution to the problem and are virtually singing carols for residents in care facilities across four states..
According to Sister Karlee Cutler, who is overseeing the virtual caroling project, many senior centers and care facilities are closed to visitors because of the virus, leaving residents alone during the holidays.
“We wanted to do this because we love these people and we long for them to experience joy and feel love,” she said. “We wish to be with them to help lift their spirits. Sadly, we don’t get that opportunity. We know how hard this pandemic is for everyone, and it is ten times harder to go through this time alone.”
The missionaries will combine their voices in a recording of these five carols, “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Canon at Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “O, Come All ye Faithful,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Those recordings are being sent to care centers, giving residents a musical taste of Christmas. (If readers would like to listen to this virtual concert it is found on YouTube, search WalkWithChrist Virtual Carols.)
“This will hopefully help the residents know they are important and being thought of this Christmas season,” Cutler said.
To add to the spirit of giving through the holidays, over 200 missionaries also hand-created 2,000 Christmas cards to deliver to care centers throughout the area. The mission president, Scott L. Howell, likes to talk about how much “God loveth a cheerful giver” (2 Cor 9:7) and how much cheer the Christmas Cards and virtual caroling bring to missionaries and seniors alike. Quoting scripture he said, this is “pure religion . . . to visit the widows [elderly and disabled] in their affliction” (James 1:27).
If you are aware of a senior that may not be in a care center that would appreciate listening to these carolers or receiving a christmas card contact the musical missionaries at (701) 805-0337.