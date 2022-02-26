Since the beginning of the lockdowns, Norway, Denmark and Sweden have seen a significant rise in the number of applicants to what's commonly known across Norway as “Skogbarnehage” or “Forest Kindergarten”. These preschools and grade schools offer an alternative learning style to the enclosed classroom setting. Often located in actual forests or rural areas, these schools often receive some government funding and are usually housed in small buildings as the children spend a majority of their school time outside.
Reemerging in the mid 1960’s in Denmark, the idea of Forest Kindergartens are actually a centuries old Nordic tradition of teaching young children risk management and trust building through natural play outdoors. Since the 1960’s the idea has caught back on in various places throughout Europe but the real momentum behind the new/old teaching methods reemergence has been since the pandemic. Concerned for their children’s mental state being sat in front of a computer screen or tablet for hours on end, parents of young children in Scandinavia have been opting for the outdoor learning environment.
Small children are taught risk management early by being allowed to climb high into trees and run around at will while only mildly supervised. They are taught the basics of a trusting relationship by being taught safety rules and then left to their own free will. Many parents and teachers across Scandinavia have found that when given the opportunity to be trusted, most children will cherish and respect that trust when exercising free will and basic judgment. About 10 percent of preschools in Denmark are Forest Kindergartens and that number is rising every year. They are required, by state, to be run by teachers with a university degree in human development.
Jane Williams-Siegfredsen, an outdoor education specialist from Cambridge suggests that “children need to experience what it is to be a little cold, a little wet and survive that without parents immediately rushing in. They can tumble out of a tree and scrape their knees and they will be alright.”
These Forest Kindergartens are not lacking in scholastic basics. Tusseladen preschool in Tromsø, Norway, above the arctic circle has been operational for over 20 years and has been teaching children these fundamentals in both nature and scholastics. They follow the seasons and weather patterns in their teachings and a majority of class time is outside. Children learn survival skills like how to pack a hiking backpack and use a compass. These skills naturally teach children basic geometry, chemistry and physics with applicable visuals while reducing kids screen time to almost nothing.
America had something that somewhat resembled this teaching technique called “outdoor school” but most states have done away with such programs. In North Dakota, only privately funded schools offer outdoor school for middle school aged children and these experiences are usually only 2-3 days long. Some parks like Lake Metigoshe state park offer an Outdoor Learning Center program. These are volunteer only, cost around $50 and usually occur in the summer. With all the natural beauty and wildlife North Dakota has to offer, the bakken could be a vast real world learning opportunity for kids needing some time away from the iPad.