New book takes readers on a visual tour of North Dakota's abandoned past

John Piepkorn’s first book, “Abandoned North Dakota: Glimpses of the Past” is a product of both his love of photography and his long experience driving through the state.
Piepkorn, a Minnesota native, has been a photographer for most of his life.
“I’ve had a camera since I was in eighth grade,” Piepkorn told the Williston Herald. “I ordered one out of the back of a magazine from somewhere in New York.”
His wife, Ann, grew up in Fairview, and that has meant many trips there.
“We have driven across the state so many times,” Piepkorn said.
One way to make sure the drives don’t get stale is to take different routes, and those scenic detours have put him face-to-face with the past, some of it abandoned and left to decay.
Things like Google Earth and state maps have helped him find abandoned churches, schoolhouses and other buildings, as has just driving around. The fact he has spent more than two decades driving through North Dakota, and the fact he has spent time in Williston, meant he has photos of some buildings that aren’t there anymore.
Some of the buildings have been moved to be used elsewhere. Others have been torn down or simply collapsed. But not before Piepkorn captured their images.
Those visuals and Piepkorn’s passion for photography combined long ago, and the result is the 96-page photo book released Nov. 9 by Fonthill Media.
The book came about after he was contacted about the photos he posted on his Instagram account. After that it was a matter of choosing the photos and writing captions and an introduction.
Now that this book is done, he is considering a second one — although he has enough to do another book on North Dakota, he’s seriously considering South Dakota. He hopes other people enjoy the photos as much as he enjoyed taking them.
“I’m happy,” Piepkorn said of the book. “I hope people like it.”