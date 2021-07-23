If you had fur, you’d be outside right now.
If you had four legs, you could run faster but carrying things might present a bit of a challenge. If you had a tail, everybody would know when you were happy or sad. But you don’t have any of those things, so why not read about creatures that do? Grab these great books...
For the kid who has lots of WHYs, “Big Questions for Little People: Animals” by Claire Phillip (Weldon Owen International, $12.99) is a great book to have on your shelf. Kids ages 5-to-8 will learn about the weird things animals eat, how some creatures protect themselves (even when they’re very delicate), how reptiles deal with cold temperatures, and other cool topics. Filled with pictures and lots of sidebars, it’s an informative book that parents will enjoy reading, too.
For the three-to-five-year-old who asked for one single thing during the pandemic, “We Want a Dog” by Lo Cole (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky, $17.99) will help winnow down the final pick. “What kind of dog” does your young reader want? The actual breed really won’t matter but the possibilities are endless, as your child will see in this simple book filled with great illustrations and more than a few giggles.
The child who’s unabashedly horse-crazy will go absolutely wild over “The Magnificent Book of Horses” by Tom Jackson & Diana Ferguson, illustrated by Simon Mendez & Val Walerczuk (Weldon Owen International, $18.99). Filled with full-color drawings and stats for many different breeds of horses, this book is really somewhat of a kids’ version of a guidebook on equines. In addition to information on the notable differences in breeds, young readers will learn the history of common and rarer kinds of horses, as well as how those animals fit into history and the cultures they came from. Perfect for horsey boys and girls ages 7 to 14, it might also be easy enjoyment for an adult with a similar mindset.
And if feathers are of greater interest than fur, look for “The Magnificent Book of Birds” by Tom Jackson, illustrated by Walerczuk (Weldon Owen International, $18.99). Similar to the horse book, above, kids will find full-color drawings and information about birds from around the world in this book. Some of them will be familiar; budgies are here, and a few of the more common songbirds, as well as ostriches and cassowaries – although the overwhelming majority of the birds represented are wild and a little on the more exotic side. Many of the entries, in fact, are birds you may not commonly see outside of a zoo or wildlife park.
Still, for 7-to-14-year-olds who are interested in feathered creatures or want to run their own aviary someday, this is a great and very useful book to have on the shelf.
As always, if these books don’t suit your young reader perfectly, ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for better suggestions. They’ll know how to pick the best book for readers young or old, small or big, indoors or out.