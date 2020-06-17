Open Studio at the James Memorial Art Center is now scheduled for every third Thursday of the month from 6 until 8 p.m. and is scheduled to resume July 17. Open Studio is free and open to the public. We encourage all artists to join us.
This time is devoted to any artist, of any skill level, to come use our space to connect with other artists and create in a new environment. Come create from your soul, explore your inner landscape, and connect with community! Questions? Call 701-774-3601 during office hours. We hope to see you there!