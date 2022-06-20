Carrots are one of the hardest things to grow, in my humble opinion, because not only do they require sunlight to sprout, but they also must have good moist contact with the ground for a prolonged period of time to take off.
My first year growing carrots, I only got a fraction of my seeds to sprout. I’ve experimented with different approaches since that time. Here’s what seems to work for me.
I scatter my seeds directly on top of pre-moistend soil, then press them down so that they are not covered but they’ve got that good contact with the moist soil. Then I take some straw and lightly mulch the area that I’ve just planted. I keep this covering thin so that light is still getting in. I press the straw down as well so that the wind isn’t just going to pick it up and blow it away.
This does two things to help. First, believe it or not, even though the straw isn’t 100 percent covering the soil, it’s still helping catch and keep the soil moist for a much longer period of time than it does without. Second, it helps ensure wind isn’t picking up carrot seeds from the dried out soil and scattering them every where but your garden, and I guess third, when you water, the spray is hitting that straw and breaking up so that it’s not just washing the carrot seeds away into one big unmanageable mass somewhere in the middle of the garden bed.
I’ve read where some folks use burlap since the weave lets some light in, but I don’t have access to burlap and it’s a lot of ground to cover, so straw is readily available and what has worked for me.
Renée Jean a master gardener diagnostician in northwestern North Dakota. She enjoys answering gardening questions as part of her volunteer work. If anyone has gardening questions they want her to answer, email her at rjean@willistonherald.com.