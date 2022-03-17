With temperatures warming up many gardeners in Zone 3 are asking what seeds they should start indoors. Unfortunately, it's too early to start many garden favorites indoors right now, but there are some notable exceptions to feed your spring fever productively.
Among these, onions can and probably should be started indoors at the end of February or in early March — if, that is, you didn't grow sets for that purpose in the fall. Make sure you're choosing a long day variety for best results.
Let onions grow 10 to 12 weeks before planting out. Give them little haircuts to keep them at about 4 inches tall so they don't outgrow your lighting system. The trimmings make a tasty garnish.
If you want early blooms for your garden, pansies are a frost-tolerant choice. Start them with your onions. You could also begin impatiens, petunias, wax begonias, coleus, ageratum, lobelia, and love-in-a-mist. Wait until March, though, for pinks, snapdragons, verbena, alyssum, moss rose portulaca, and salvia. In April, you could start marigold, calendula, celosia, and blanketflower.
It also wouldn't hurt to start herbs like oregano and thyme now, which can grow well indoors in pots anyway.
Peppers and eggplants, meanwhile, can also get started at the end of March. But don't plant them out too early. They won't take any frost.
Most other transplants should wait until at least April to get started, and a few should probably wait until May or even June. Pinpointing exact dates is difficult, because many are variety dependent. So check the recommendations on your seed packages to plan your actual start dates.
The following generalized recommendations are based on books by North Dakota gardeners, as well as my own experience. The University of Extension Minnesota website also has extensive guides for growing vegetables in the north online at https://tinyurl.com/yckrxedr.
In general, spring varieties of broccoli and cauliflower can be started early to mid-April, to plant out the week after Mother's Day. You could also direct seed early spring varieties — 50 to 60 days to maturity — as soon as soil can be worked. Heat-tolerant fall varieties (60 to 70 days to maturity) can be direct seeded around July 1 as a succession crop to something like beets or radishes. Or, start them indoors late June to early July.
Cabbages are often sensitive to early frosts, which can prompt bolting. Start them and kale a week or two later, and wait until the weather has settled to plant them. You could also direct seed both of these crops around July 1 for a fall crop.
Bok choy, a Chinese cabbage, is best directly seeded July 1. You'll avoid early frosts (and bolting), and heat during maturation (bitterness). If bok choy bolts, all is not lost. The flower stalks can be treated just like broccoli. Consistent moisture is key to bok choy quality.
Brussel sprouts are usually a fall crop in North Dakota, to avoid bitterness. Start indoors at the end of May/beginning of June.
Tomatoes should wait until at least mid-April to start. If your tomatoes due to lack of light, don't plant them deeper. Instead, dig a trench, and lay them down sideways in the trench to avoid suffocating the roots. The stem will add roots, the leaves will grow upwards, and the plant will be happier.
Most people direct seed squash, cucumbers and melons, but, you could start these two weeks or so before average last frost date (May 20) in peat pots. Plant pot and all in June, after the weather has settled. Make sure to completely bury the peat pot, or it will steal moisture from your plants. Don't disturb the roots when transplanting, or yields may suffer.
Renée Jean is a master gardener diagnostician in Williams County. If you have gardening questions, you can email her at rjean@willistonherald.com.