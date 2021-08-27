I'm seeing that quite a few Zone 3 gardeners in Canada have already seen temperatures below freezing. That has them bringing green tomatoes indoors to ripen. We could well be in the same boat soon, considering the wide temperature swings we have been seeing this year.
It's best, of course, to ripen tomatoes that are already starting to show a little blush of red or orange. But, if you don't have many like that, you could also slice into a few of the fruits at varying sizes to look at the gel inside and figure out which ones will do well ripening indoors. If the seeds readily move out of the way of the knife, it will likely ripen before rotting even if it appears to be all green. If you notice the knife has cut through the seeds, it's too green to ripen well indoors.
Should your green tomatoes be ripened by a windowsill?
I see that question asked a lot, and I think any gardener’s initial instinct would probably be to say yes, of course. Tomatoes outside are ripening in the sun, after all. But your windowsill is actually not the best place for ripening green tomatoes. Sunshine toughens the skins of the tomato, and, if you observe fruits closely in the garden, you may notice that many are actually starting to ripen first on the side that is more shaded from sun.
My recommendation would be to keep the tomatoes in a darker space, preferably in a single layer, in either a cardboard box or wooden drawer that is lined with newspaper. Cover that layer with a newspaper and check them periodically to see how they are doing.
You can use temperature to speed up or slow down the ripening process. Keeping the tomatoes in a cool space slows ripening. Take a few to a warmer space and put them in a paper bag or glass jar to speed it up when you're ready for more tomatoes.
You can further speed that ripening by adding a banana or apple to the enclosure with the tomatoes. Both of these fruits give off ethylene gas, which is used commercially to ripen tomatoes.
If you have space in say a garage or cellar, you might also pull the entire tomato plant up and hang it upside down to let your fruits ripen that way. Many gardeners swear by this, and say it produces better flavor.
I have also sometimes dug up a tomato or pepper plant and put it in a pot to overwinter by a sunny window or under grow lights indoors, then planted it out the following year. You have to have appropriate light to pull this off, but it's fun and cheerful to have summer fruits growing in the winter.
Give these overwintering plants a shake now and then once blossoms form again, to help them pollinate and set fruit. Fertilize the plants at half strength every other month or so, and you may be surprised with fruits ready in time for Christmas.