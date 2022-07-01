Many people are fond of planting radishes early in the spring. But, they can become bitter and woody if left too long, especially when planted in the spring.
That’s because when radish bulbs mature in summer heat, they get more of that bitter taste than those whose bulbs mature in the fall. If you want sweeter radishes, start them in August, so that they will be maturing in September. That way the bulbs will be maturing as the heat is winding down, and the cool weather will help sweeten them.
This same principle works for other root crops, as well as certain brassicas. Turnips, beets, kohlrabi, carrots, box choy and cabbages will sweeten if grown for a fall-maturing crop. Although perhaps carrots are already pretty sweet, I don’t know anyone who would say they can ever be too sweet right?
To plant a fall garden, remove any plants that are no longer really producing much. You can replenish the soil with a little bit of compost or peat moss. Add some fertilizer as well, to restore soil fertility.
Choose varieties that will mature early, so you can ensure you get that crop before the first hard frost, typically the third week of September to the first week of October.
If the soil seems to be too warm to sprout radishes and other such crops, lightly mulch the soil. That will do two things. It will help shade the soil, keeping it cooler, and it will also help you retain moisture, ensuring good germination.
Now as for how you can tell when your radishes are ready to pick, I would just pick one or two, and see how the size is coming along. If they are too small, let the rest grow some more. The two you picked might be perfect for a radish sandwich. You butter a slice of bread and layer the bread with thin slices of radishes. Then add a little salt and pepper. Kind of like a cucumber sandwich, but with radishes instead.