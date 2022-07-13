Any idea what’s wrong with my beans? They feel almost like they are empty. When I pulled some of them up the roots are small and kind of brown.
Answer: That sounds like root rot to me. Make sure you are rotating your legumes, which means not growing them in the same location for at least three to preferably five years between each crop.
Once root rots that attack legumes begin to take hold, they can persist for upwards of 20 years, and we do not presently have good resistance varieties for these diseases. That makes prevention not just the main option, but the only option, when it comes to disease control for many pulses and legumes.
Nightshades are another where crop rotations are super important. Certain blights once they take hold can persist in your soil for 15, 20 years as well. You should not grow tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, petunias and other nightshades any more frequently than three years in the same location. With tomatoes, there are some resistant varieties, but still, an ounce of prevention here is worth 20 years of cure.
Really, all families of plants should rotate in the garden, to break disease and pest cycles. It can feel complicated to do this, particularly when starting out, but it is essential to long-term success, and the prevention of many problems.
I have seen some research suggesting that intercropping can help pulse crops be a little more resistant. An intercropped field of maple peas and mustard, which was planted in a field that had pulse crop diseases, was actually thriving in spite of that. The mustard seemed to help suppress the disease issue, while also giving the peas something to climb on, so it's not lying on the ground, and areas where the peas wouldn't grow more mustard grew.
Some studies suggest mustard may have fumigant properties that help suppress diseases. These are things that have not yet been confirmed necessarily, but the research is suggestive, and it may be helpful to try in areas where you're having disease pressure like this.