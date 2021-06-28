Question: Is it too late to plant anything in the garden this year?
Answer: In zone 3, there is still time for a few fall crops at this point. Kale, beets, Swiss chard, spinach, lettuces, carrots, endive, radicchio, arugula, mustards and other Asian greens, broccoli raab, kohlrabi, and Gai lan (a Chinese version of broccoli that tolerates heat), are a few examples of things that can still be planted now.
Radish and turnips are also excellent to plant again for fall crops, starting in August. They will be sweeter and taste better than spring sown, because they will be maturing while temperatures are getting cooler.
You could probably also get a first cutting for many herbs like parsley, cilantro, oregano, thyme, and marjoram, for example.
You might also still have time for early-maturing varieties of broccoli and cauliflower, given that they can tolerate some frost, but you're getting close to running out of time. Be prepared to use a little season extension.
Peas also work for fall crops, but need to be planted now. Like this week now. Choose a heat tolerant variety like Wando. Pea tendrils also make a nice green, and there's definitely time for that much at least.
Counting back from your average frost date will give you an idea how much time is left. Then look at the information on the seed packet, which should list days to maturity. Figure in an extra 7 to 10 days, and that gives you an idea what you can probably grow between now and first frost.
Last year’s first killing frost arrived Sept. 10/11. A little earlier than average. But it is very possible to bridge plants past that brief cold nip with heavy mil plastic or a thick blanket.
That gave a month or so of additional growing time — even for my tomatoes — to about mid-October. That's really perfect for brassicas like broccoli to bring home for your tasty bacon!
Renée Jean is a Master Gardener for NDSU, and has also completed the diagnostician's class. If you have questions about plants, email her at rjean@willistonherald.com.