Your Question: Why are all my cucumber flowers dropping off without making any fruits?
Answer: Cucumbers and squash are unique in the garden in that they have separate and distinct male and female flowers. The first and often even the second flush of flowers on cucumbers and squash is often all male, and when all those blossoms die without making any of the desired fruits, it leads many gardeners to wonder what’s happening.
Female flowers generally will not drop. They can be told from male flowers because they will have a little tiny baby fruit attached just below the flower. That baby fruit is essentially an ovary, full of seeds, awaiting fertilization from a male flower's pollen, carried by bees or other pollinators.
If female flowers do drop, it is generally because pollination isn't happening, perhaps due to excessive heat, or from lack of pollinators. If you do not have insects pollinating female flowers on squash and cucumbers, you'll need to hand pollinate the flowers yourself to get fruits. You can easily accomplish this with a q-tip.
To me, it's so much easier to instead plant pretty flowers right next to your cucumbers and squash to help the pollinators find them. I have really excellent results pairing fennel and sunflower with broccoli, which brings in wasps that help clear out cabbage moth eggs. This year, I’m also putting bee balm in with my squash and lettuce patch. Yarrow and cilantro might be other good choices in the squash and lettuce. I’m trying out cleome and nicotiana for the tomato and pea patch. There are lots of flowers to choose from, though, so have fun with your choices. It will not only make your garden prettier, but you will be amazed at the side benefits smart flower choices bring to the garden in the way of lady bugs, dragonflies, wasps, and other beneficial insects.
Renee Jean is a master gardener diagnostician in Williston, North Dakota. If you have plant questions, feel free to send them to rjean@willistonherald.com and she will try to find answers for you and any other gardeners experiencing similar issues.