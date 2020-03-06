Gaming might seem like an unlikely topic to find its way into political discourse, but that’s precisely what happened in 2019 when American presidential candidate Andrew Yang discussed loot boxes. Loot boxes, which have been included in many popular games, ask players who have already purchased the games to spend even more money to purchase randomized digital content, such as player outfits and weapons, that can be used by gamers. In theory, the boxes can make the games more engaging. However, the returns on the boxes are random, meaning gamers don’t know what’s in them before purchasing them. That has led some lawmakers, and even presidential candidates like Yang, to question the practice of including loot boxes in games, with some even suggesting that the practice is no different than gambling. Loot boxes have drawn the attention of the Federal Trade Commission, an American watchdog group that vowed to investigate the process in 2018. In addition, some countries have taken measures to protect gamers from loot boxes. That includes Belgium, which has outlawed loot boxes, and China, which has attempted to make the process more transparent by forcing companies to disclose the odds to gamers before they purchase the boxes.
