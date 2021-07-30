Cherries are a staple of mid summer treats. They are ripe off the trees now and cherry pie is a quintessential American classic. Though some avoid making it due to the work involved, the hardest part is in the beginning and totally worth it.
Cherry Limeade Pie
6 cups of dark black cherries
⅛ cup cornstarch
2 whole limes worth of lime juice squeezed
¼ cup honey
Premade pie dough or store bought pie dough rounds
Beaten egg whites
Pit cherries with cherry pitter. This is by far the most tedious and time consuming part of the recipe so set yourself up to be comfortable.
Once cherries are pitted, check for missed pits and stems then mix in honey, cornstarch and lime juice.
Place cherry mixture into prepared pie crust and place crust over top of pie and decorate to your taste. Take beaten egg whites and wash the crust thoroughly with basting brush.
Bake at 375°F until golden brown. Usually about 25 minutes depending on the amount of cherries in pie after pitting.