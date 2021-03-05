As spring approaches, the ice is getting thinner and the last weeks of ice fishing are upon us. Here is a fresh springtime recipe.
You can make it with all local ingredients soon to be popping up in your backyard.
Thyme and hazelnut walleye
2 pounds roughly of whole skinless walleye fillets
1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard
½ fresh thyme leaves
1/2 cup parsley leaves, plus extra to serve
1 cup hazelnuts
1 lemon, plus extra lemon wedges to serve
2 tablespoons olive oil
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
Place walleye fillets on the tray and brush with the dijon mustard.
Place thyme, parsley and crushed hazelnuts in a small food processor and run until it resembles coarse sand
Press over fish until completely covered.
Bake for 20 minutes or until fish is just cooked through.
Combine lemon juice and olive oil and drizzle before serving