Bees gather on a sunflower in Fairview, Montana. Pollinators benefit from a wide variety of flowers with nectar and pollen in their diet to ensure good nutrition, but particularly need early and late bloomers to thrive.
Backyard Bumble Bee Count is an iNatualist citizen science project that will help the various organizations and agencies committed to conserving the endangered rusty patched bumble bee and all bumble bees. Anyone, anywhere with an iNaturalist account can take part in this project that will help document bumble bee occurrence and abundance during peak times in the eastern United States.
The project centers on finding and documenting bee visitations in a designated area of your choice. The area can be as large or small as is manageable for you, and may be located in a public or private growing space. Documentation includes photographing bees and the flowers they visit, plus an accurate record of the sightings uploaded to iNaturalist via their site or free downloadable app. Printable documentation is available on the iNaturalist site for use in the field.
The count is taking place now through Aug. 1. It's a great opportunity to involve children and youth, family members and friends, or anyone interested in the natural world. Pack a picnic, explore your local parks and wild spaces, and spend an afternoon watching the incredible variety of pollinators in our area.