In the mid 19th century amateur footraces became popular and were held on cinder and dirt roads with estimated distances. It was common entertainment to gamble on these footraces, but unfortunately they were very easy to fix. “Under the table” deals would be made with the runners. Athletes would get a cut of the swindler’s profit when they purposefully lost, and the trusting spectators were conned, or grifted. Later gangs of “grifters” would make a living staging all kinds of sporting events, from horse races to boxing matches.

In August of 1892, Fargo’s “Daily Argus” printed an article highlighting a sprinter who had recently moved into the Bismarck area and who was “engaged in an endeavor to arrange a footrace there.” Leon Lozier was the sprinter. He had been one of the fastest 300-meter runners in the nation, but now, glory-tarnished, he made his living as a con artist. The article does not bluntly say that Lozier had fixed footraces before, but intimates his questionable character by highlighting his shady past. The article states that, previously, in Sioux Falls, Lozier was nearly killed, beaten until “his face looked like a piece of beefsteak,” for pulling up early in a footrace.



