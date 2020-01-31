Chocolate and stouts make a perfect pairing. For proof of that, one need look no further than Untappd, the social media app that aims to promote beer and connect beer lovers by asking them to rate and comment on beers they’ve tasted while making it easy for them to link up with their fellow drinkers. Chocolate- and/or cocoa-infused stouts like the English brewer Samuel Smith’s Organic Chocolate Stout and Stone Brewing’s Xocoveza have high and well-earned ratings on Untappd, indicating just how popular this particular style of beer is.
If beer and chocolate make a perfect match, so, too, does chocolate and Valentine’s Day. This February 14, men and women can bring all three together by whipping up a batch of “Chocolate Jefferson Stout Cupcakes” from John Holl’s “The American Craft Beer Cookbook” (Storey) for their sweethearts.
Chocolate Jefferson Stout Cupcakes
Makes 24 cupcakes
Cupcakes
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
3⁄4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for dusting the cupcakes
1 teaspoon baking soda
Fine salt
1 12-ounce bottle Lazy Magnolia Jefferson Stout, or similar stout
1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 eggs
3⁄4 cup sour cream
Icing
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
3⁄4 to 1 cup heavy cream
1 1-pound package confectioners’ sugar
1. Make the cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly butter and flour 24 muffin cups.
2. Whisk the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large mixing bowl.
3. Combine the stout, melted butter and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Mix in the sour cream until thoroughly combined and smooth. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
4. Divide the batter equally among the muffin cups, filling each three-quarters full. Bake for 12 minutes and then rotate the pans. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes longer, or until risen, nicely domed, and set in the middle, but still soft and tender. Cool the cupcakes for 10 minutes in the tins on a wire rack before turning out onto the rack to cool completely.
5. Make the icing: Beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in 3⁄4 cup of the cream. Slowly mix in the confectioners’ sugar on low speed until incorporated and smooth. If the icing is too thick to be spreadable, beat in more cream, 1 tablespoon at a time. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use. (The icing can be made several hours ahead and kept covered and chilled.)
6. Top each cupcake with a generous layer of frosting and dust with cocoa powder.