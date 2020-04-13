Having food growing in the backyard takes work and patience. The very beginning steps can mean the difference between a weeded mess and providing readily available healthy food. With the unpredictability of North Dakota spring weather, timing is a very important factor. Some of the more seasoned gardening veterans have a proverb about planting on Good Friday and there is a cheap and environmentally friendly way to ensure that what you plant isn’t accidentally wiped out by a rogue April blizzard.
Most of us buy eggs in packages and the size of egg cartons are perfect for seedlings to start off the cold ground. They can be labeled with ease and cardboard egg cartons are biodegradable and can be cut up and planted directly into the ground. However, even the plastic ones can be used and seedlings can be removed easily for later planting. Plastic based egg cartons will require drainage so poking the bottom with a hot nail will work well.
Not everyone has a greenhouse, but that is not a necessity to protect seedlings from the random cold. A south facing window and card tables is more than enough to get seeds started. Just remember to protect carpet with plastic covering.
Many people also own glass top outdoor tables. With a small amount of plastic covering, weight from gravel or large rocks and some tape, it’s very easy to make a greenhouse with things that are already outside. If space inside is limited, this is a more unconventional way to get the garden started, but it’s very effective and inexpensive.
A lot of the food products we purchase come in clear plastic containers that can be reused for many cheap useful tools. Enclosed commercial food containers like those for rotisserie chicken, fresh berries, non-concentrated juice, eggs, pretzels and many others can be easily altered, drained and labeled to make mini greenhouses for seedlings. If placed close together with lids, they can protect against the cold and provide the perfect environment to ensure a lush and productive garden later.
To avoid wasting fresh food and vegetables, it’s best to do a small amount of planting over more time instead of all in one weekend. This means figuring out which of your chosen foods grow faster than others. Root vegetables grow the slowest of the common American garden plants, so starting them first means having them ready for summer salads.
Another way to minimize food waste is to schedule a designated seed planting time over a couple weeks. Depending on the size of your food growing space, starting a little bit of everything every week for 4-6 weeks will ensure you have smaller amounts of produce becoming ripe over the course of the harvest season. This is also a great way to introduce scheduled learning for kids out of school.
In these odd times of uncertainty and isolation, it’s possible to continue to thrive while adapting to immense change. Americans are tough but kind and ready to face any adversity with dignity and compassion.
Growing food for yourself and your family can be an immensely rewarding experience that teaches patience, hard work, to have a gentle touch and pay attention to details. How we care for living things that we later depend on to sustain us, whether it be the cattle we eat, the plants we grow or the pet that makes us smile, says a lot about our character and most likely how we will treat people we rely on in this age.