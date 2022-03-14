If you weren’t already dreaming of spring, the forecasted temperatures this week will probably get those spring fever engines started. What to do with all that energy?
It’s a little too early yet to start most seeds — onions and herbs like thyme and oregano being notable exceptions — but it’s not too early to start preparing for a great year. There are a couple of workshops coming up that should help you with that.
First up will be NDSU’s free gardening forums, which will start off with tomatoes, starting March 21. These forums will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 11 featuring statewide gardening experts from NDSU Extension.
You’ll get tips on growing the best potatoes and tomatoes, as well as herbs, trees and shrubs, flower garden designs, lawns, pollinators, soil health, cherries and more.
“This is a great opportunity for gardeners to learn about the latest research,” NDSU Extension Horticulturist Tom Kalb said. “They can watch live presentations and ask their questions to the researchers and Extension specialists.”
You can either watch these forums online or with fellow gardeners this year. Williams County is among 28 county extension offices hosting a live event this year at the Williston Research Extension Center. It will be a nice opportunity to network with your fellow gardeners, exchange ideas and perhaps even swap a few heirloom seeds.
Sessions will also be recorded, so don’t worry if you have to miss a session.
You can register online for the Spring Fever Garden Forum at https://tinyurl.com/3se9vj3p.
Spring Tree & Garden Workshop ahead
The second spring gardening event that’s coming up is Williston’s annual Spring Tree & Garden Workshop on Saturday, March 26.
This is a perennial favorite every year with hands-on workshops and projects, as well as informative presentations by horticulture experts from across the state as well as from Williams County.
This is all free, by the way, including lunch, but registration is required. To register, visit https://sugeni.us/dWZP by 5 p.m. Thursday, March. 24.
Doors will open for registration at 8:30 a.m. and the presentations are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Williston Research Extension Center. Questions about the event may be directed to Kelly Leo at Kelly.leo@ndsu.edu or 701-577-4595.
An informative program is planned with topics ranging from drought-tolerant perennials, tree selection for Western North Dakota, bee lawns and native plant varieties, season extension and more.
In the afternoon, there will be breakout sessions to try your hand at things like pruning, so wear comfortable clothes and shoes and be ready to go outside if the weather permits.