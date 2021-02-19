Speed up the taste of spring with Strawberry Banana bread

Sometimes it’s difficult to wait for spring, those crocuses and yarrow flowers can’t seem to pop up fast enough when the mercury stays down in the bottom of the bulb.
The cold weather doesn’t have to be all nutmeg and cinnamon and reminiscing about Christmas though, a little dash of some unseasonably good California strawberries can brighten the rest of the winter weather while waiting for the sunshine and warmth.
Strawberry Banana bread
Preheat oven to 350°F (325°F for glass pan) and grease a 9x5 bread loaf pan
In a large bowl beat together:
3 medium ripe bananas
1 cup sliced strawberries
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup milk
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
Bake for about 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.