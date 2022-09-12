Purchase Access

I will admit this week had me stumped, I didn't know how to put forward a conversation in regards to fermentation and probiotics. The research and studies are ongoing on the benefits and drawbacks of health benefits in making your own probiotics. 

While up in Alaska, I actually lived in a town that had a kombucha bar, and the business had a fermentation brewing system. Thinking back to my youth, there were the ladies in my grandmother's age group who made a batch of sauerkraut every summer, just like their mothers before them- going on for generations. My mother wasn't a big sauerkraut eater so it was never on her list to make, hence why I never saw it being processed growing up. I don't even remember cabbages growing in our garden.



