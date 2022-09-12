I will admit this week had me stumped, I didn't know how to put forward a conversation in regards to fermentation and probiotics. The research and studies are ongoing on the benefits and drawbacks of health benefits in making your own probiotics.
While up in Alaska, I actually lived in a town that had a kombucha bar, and the business had a fermentation brewing system. Thinking back to my youth, there were the ladies in my grandmother's age group who made a batch of sauerkraut every summer, just like their mothers before them- going on for generations. My mother wasn't a big sauerkraut eater so it was never on her list to make, hence why I never saw it being processed growing up. I don't even remember cabbages growing in our garden.
Lately, my family has been talking more about the health benefits of fermenting. Finding sources for good gut health and good gut bacteria. The impact of what you eat and how it makes a difference in the mental processing of the daily tasks and stresses. How to make it and then get your picky child to actually try it. As a kid you really don't think about this stuff. All a kid wants is food that tastes yummy- even better if it is called cake or cookie and they can eat it for breakfast. So, the task facing the parent is to get the family to eat food that is healthy and tastes great.
I'll leave this for you. Reach out to those around you. Take a moment and talk to them about their experiences with fermenting for gut health and immune boosting, both good and bad. We would love to hear your thoughts!
